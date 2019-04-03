Tottenham Hotspur opens new stadium, Son Heung-min scores first goal

Fireworks are set off ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace on Wednesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The 62,000 seat stadium opened Wednesday, with Spurs star Son Heung-min scoring the first goal. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

April 3 (UPI) -- Son Heung-min had the honor of scoring the first goal in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium history in the Spurs' win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday in London.

The score came in the 55th minute of the Premier League affair, which was the first game played in the new facility. Spurs previously played at Wembley Stadium as the new stadium was being constructed.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of more than 62,000 and cost of $1.3 billion. It includes 60 food and drink outlets, 32 elevators, seven escalators and 1,800 TV screens.

Spurs won 2-0. Christian Eriksen added the second score for Tottenham in the 80th minute of the victory.

Tottenham hosts Manchester City in a Champions League quarterfinal matchup at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.