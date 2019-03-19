FIFA president Gianni Infantino will announce the host of the 2023 Women's World Cup in March 2020. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- North Korea -- as part of a joint bid with South Korea -- is vying to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

FIFA announced the Korea Football Association expressed interest in a joint bid with DPR Korea Football Association. This was among nine expressions to host the tournament.

The Argentine Football Association, Football Federation Australia, Bolivian Football Association, Brazilian Football Association, Colombian Football Association, Japan Football Association, New Zealand Football and South African Football Association also offered expressions of interest to FIFA.

FIFA invited all member associations to express interest in hosting the competition. The nine expressions are the most ever received since the FIFA Women's World Cup began in 1991.

The member associations have until April 16 to submit their bidding registration to FIFA.

The 2019 Women's World Cup is from June 7 to July 7 in France.

The United State's Women's National Team is ranked No. 1 in the world, followed by Germany, France, England and Canada. Korea DPR is ranked No. 11, while the Korea Republic is ranked No. 14.

The 2022 Men's World Cup begins on Nov. 21, 2022, in Qatar.