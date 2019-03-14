Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane returned to the team this week after resigning from his post in May. Photo by Emilio Naranjo/EPA-EFE

March 14 (UPI) -- Zinedine Zidane made his first player signing since returning to his post as Real Madrid manager, inking defender Eder Militao.

The 21-year-old defender will join the club from Porto next season. Militao will sign a six-year contract with Madrid, running until June 30, 2025.

Militao has been named the best defender in the Portuguese League for five consecutive months. He plays at center back and right back for Porto.

"His speed, positioning and anticipation are his greatest assets, while he is also strong in the air," Madrid said in a news release. "These qualities have been on consistent display since his arrival at Porto last summer as he has adapted swiftly to the European game."

Militao has three goals in 34 appearances for Porto. He scored his first goal against Schalke in the Champions League. He made his international debut for Brazil in September against El Salvador.

Zidane returned to Madrid on Monday and was with the club for a training session Tuesday. He left the post in May after leading Madrid to the Champions League title, but opted to return as the La Liga power fired Santiago Solari.