March 13 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team teammates Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris have gone public with their engagement.

The soccer stars announced the engagement in an interview with People published Wednesday.

Harris, 33, and Krieger, 34, met in 2010. They are also teammates on the Orlando Pride, with Krieger playing defense and Harris playing goalkeeper.

The couple told People they didn't want to publicly address their relationship until now because they didn't want to create a distraction for teammates and the Pride.

"We wanted to be professional and make sure that we showed up every day and did our job and it wasn't just because we were together, it was because we love what we do, and we're really good at what we do," Krieger told People. "And that was most important for us."

Krieger and Harris frequently post photos of themselves together on their respective social media accounts.

Harris proposed to Krieger during a picnic on Sept. 15 in Clearwater Beach, Fla. Krieger posted a video Sept. 29 showing a large ring on her finger. They plan to get married toward the end of 2019 in Florida. Harris is training for the 2019 Women's World Cup.