Zinedine Zidane returning as manager of Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane left his post as Real Madrid's manager in May but is expected to return to the job Tuesday. Photo by Fernando Alvarado/EPA-EFE

March 11 (UPI) -- Zinedine Zidane is set to return to the sidelines as Real Madrid's manager.

Sources told Marca and the Spanish radio station COPE that the La Liga club will fire manager Santiago Solari and reappoint Zidane to the post. Zidane, 46, left the job in May after leading Madrid to the third Champions League title during his tenure. He joined Madrid in 2016, leading the squad to a La Liga title, two UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups and two Spanish Super Cups, in addition to the Champions League crowns.

Ajax eliminated Madrid from the Champions League in the round of 16 on March 5, snapping a streak of three consecutive titles in the tournament for the La Liga power.

Julen Lopetegui was brought in to replace Zidane initially, but was fired four months after his hire. Madrid hired Solari in November, giving him a contract through 2021.

Zidane is expected to join the club Tuesday during training. Madrid is expected to announce Solari's dismissal Monday.

Madrid ranks third in La Liga, behind leaders FC Barcelona. Atletico Madrid sits in second place. Madrid beat Valladolid 4-1 in La Liga Sunday in Valladolid, Spain. The club hosts Celta Vigo at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.