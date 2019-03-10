Birmingham fan storms pitch, punches Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in head

March 10 (UPI) -- A Birmingham City fan rushed the pitch Sunday during the club's match against Aston Villa and threw a punch at captain Jack Grealish.

The incident occurred early in the game between the two rivals. Less than 10 minutes into the match, the Birmingham supporter ran from behind Grealish and swung his right arm at the midfielder, striking the side of his head.

A stadium security official apprehended the intruder as several Villa players came to the defense of their teammate. Police led the fan off the field, who blew kisses to the crowd while being arrested.

"Obviously there's rivalry and stuff in football but I think that was a bit over the top," Grealish said. "I was completely unaware of it. I didn't see him coming. Even with the punch, it ended up being one of the best days of my life."

Birmingham released an official statement on its website and apologized to Grealish.

"We deplore the behavior of the individual who committed this act and rest assured he will be banned from St. Andrew's for life," Birmingham City said. "The Club will also support any further punishment this individual may face in the eyes of the law. The Club will be working with the relevant authorities to investigate all the circumstances and we will be reviewing our stadium safety procedures."

Grealish responded to the incident with the game-winning goal in the second half of Villa's 1-0 victory.