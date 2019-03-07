Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was furious about a late penalty kick awarded to Manchester United following a round of 16 Champions League loss Wednesday in Paris. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

March 7 (UPI) -- Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. voiced displeasure after PSG's Champions League exit to Manchester United, writing "Go [expletive] yourselves" on Instagram.

Neymar -- who did not play due to a foot injury -- stood on the sidelines for the 3-1 loss in the second leg round of 16 match Wednesday at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

PSG entered the game up 2-0 on aggregate after shutting out the Red Devils in the first leg on Feb. 12 in Manchester, England. The aggregate score was tied after Wednesday's match, but the Red Devils advanced to the quarterfinals due to more away goals scored.

But the second leg win didn't come without controversy.

Romelu Lukaku scored for United in the second minute before Juan Bernat Velasco netted an equalizer for PSG. Lukaku added a second score in the 30th minute, giving the Red Devils a 2-1 advantage at halftime.

The Ligue 1 and Premier League sides played an even second half before stoppage time came. Diogo Dalot fired a shot in the 90th minute, but the attempt was deflected out of bounds by the PSG defense. United was awarded a corner kick initially, before referees turned to the video assistant referee, or VAR, for a review of the play.

Officials ruled that PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe touched the ball with the back of his right arm. The handball inside the box meant that United was awarded with a penalty kick.

Marcus Rashford netted the attempt, giving the Red Devils the win, and infuriating PSG and its fans.

"This is a disgrace," Neymar wrote on his Instagram story. "They put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR. There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back?! Go [expletive] yourselves!"

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel defended Neymar following the match.

"Sometimes when you remember yourself in a big, big fight and being very emotional sometimes you use words and you react in a way that you take back some hours later," Tuchel told reporters. "You see how emotional he is and how he lives with us and how badly he wanted to help us."

"And Ney, coming back latest in the quarterfinals and coming today and biting his nails for every game we play without him. So don't be too harsh on him. I would not over-interpret the use of his words in the heat of the challenge and the moment of the decision. It's quickly typed into a smartphone."

PSG battles Dijon in Ligue 1 at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Stade Gaston Gerard in Dijon, France.