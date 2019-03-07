Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco was fired Thursday after his team's Champions League round of 16 second-leg loss to Porto on Wednesday in Porto, Portugal. Photo by Jose Coelho/EPA-EFE

March 7 (UPI) -- AS Roma fired coach Eusebio Di Francesco on Thursday, following the squad's Champions League loss to Porto.

Porto knocked the Italian Serie A squad out of the tournament with a 3-1 win in a round of 16 second-leg matchup Wednesday at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

"AS Roma announced today that head coach Eusebio Di Francesco has left the club with immediate effect," the club said in a news release.

"The club would like to thank Eusebio for his work during his time at AS Roma and wish him success in the future."

Roma sits in fifth place in Serie A.

"On behalf of myself and everyone at AS Roma, I'd like to thank Eusebio for his work and his commitment," Roma president Jim Pallotta said.

"Since returning to the club, Eusebio has always acted professionally and put the club's needs ahead of his own. We all wish him well for the future."

Di Francesco won the Scudetto as a player for the Giallorossi in 2001. He returned to the club to coach in 2017. Roma reached the Champions League semifinals in 2018 after beating FC Barcelona.

Sources told The Guardian and Sky Sports that former Fulham coach Claudio Ranieri is an early favorite to replace Di Francesco. Laurent Blanc and Paulo Sousa have also been linked to the job.

Roma takes on Empoli in Serie A at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.