FA suspends Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

March 6 (UPI) -- Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been given a two-match touchline ban and fined more than $13,000 by the Football Association.

The ruling came after an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing Wednesday.

"The Tottenham Hotspur manager accepted an improper conduct charge from The FA, which resulted from his language and/or behavior -- both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area -- at the end of the game against Burnley on 23 February," a spokesperson from the FA said.

Pochetto was charged on Feb. 25.

The ruling means that he will be in the stands for Spurs' games against Southampton and Liverpool. He will be back on the sidelines for Spurs' clash against Brighton April 7.

Spurs beat Dortmund 1-0 in the second leg of a Champions League round of 16 matchup Tuesday, advancing to the quarterfinals.

"I'm so proud, so happy for the players, for our fans, for the club, for everyone," Pochettino told reporters. "It's a very proud day. I congratulate the players, the effort was fantastic. It was a tough game but a fantastic result and to be in the quarter-final was our objective."

"There was nothing to lose for Dortmund. The first half, the first 30 minutes, was tough for us but when we scored early in the second half the game was over and we started to see the reality of being in the quarterfinal. It's a fantastic achievement."

Spurs face Southampton at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.