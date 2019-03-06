Champions League: Manchester United, Porto advance to quarterfinals

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (C) celebrates scoring the 3-1 lead during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between PSG and Manchester United on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

March 6 (UPI) -- Manchester United and Porto advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals Wednesday following controversial video reviews.

United defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 and advanced on the away goals tiebreaker after a 3-3 aggregate draw following a stunning penalty kick in stoppage time.

Diego Dalot's shot hit the arm of PSG's Presnel Kimpembe and bounced out of play for a corner kick. After video review, the referee overturned the decision and awarded a penalty kick for a handball.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford stepped up and delivered a game-winning strike into the net, completing the team's comeback from their 2-0 loss at Old Trafford in the first leg.

United struck first with a goal from Romelu Lukaku in the second minute. PSG's Juan Bernat equalized the game with a score in the 12th minute.

Lukaku added his second goal of the match at the 30th minute, and Rashford's penalty kick pushed United into the quarterfinals.

It's the first time United has reached the quarterfinals since 2011. PSG was eliminated in the round of 16 for the third consecutive time.

FC Porto also moved into the quarterfinals after a VAR review in the closing minutes of the match. Porto defeated AS Roma 3-1 on Wednesday and 4-3 on aggregate to advance.

VAR came into play in the 113th minute after Alessandro Florenzi pulled Fernando's jersey in the box. The foul originally wasn't called but after reviewing the play, the referee awarded Porto with a penalty kick. Alex Telles drained the shot to set up the victory.

Porto took the lead in the 26th minute after a goal from Tiquinho Soares. Roma answered with a penalty kick score by Daniele De Rossi. Moussa Marenga tied the score on aggregate in the 52nd minute.

Roma is the first team in Champions League history to concede at least one goal in 31 straight away games.