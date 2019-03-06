Ajax's Lasse Schone netted a beautiful bent free kick for the final goal of a UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Real Madrid and Ajax Amsterdam Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. Photo by Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA-EFE

March 6 (UPI) -- Ajax midfielder Lasse Schone made an impeccable free kick from an impossible angle to help his squad knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League.

Schone's strike came in the 72nd minute of the 4-1 trashing of the La Liga power Tuesday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Real Madrid closed the gap to two goals with a Marco Asensio score in the 70th minute, before Schone increased the late edge in the second leg of the round of 16 matchup.

Schone eyed the free-kick ball placement from about 20 yards out to the left of the Madrid goal. He then struck the ball with his right boot, clearing a wall of defenders. The kick swung out wide before bending back toward the far post. Schone put great height on the touch, as it cleared Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois' outstretched arm and landed in the top corer of the far post netting.

Ajax went ahead early on as it needed to climb back from a 2-1 first leg loss. The Eredivisie squad tied the aggregate score on Hakim Ziyech's goal in the 7th minute. Ajax went ahead 2-1 in the game and 3-2 on aggregate with a David Neres goal 12 minutes later.

Dusan Tadic put Ajax on top 3-0 with a precise upper-90 strike 17 minutes into the second half before Asensio attempted to rally Madrid.

But Schone's sensational score helped Ajax eliminate the reigning Champions League titleholders.

"This group of champions has won four of the last five Champions Leagues and it's a sad time that highlights what the team achieved in the past," Madrid manager Santiago Solari told reporters.

Madrid has 13 Champions League titles, the most by any club. That run includes the previous three Champions League crowns and four of the last five titles.

"It's time for us to apologize," Madrid attacker Lucas Vazquez said. "We're really down and upset with how we performed out there tonight. It's too soon to say that it's the end of an era. We won the Champions League in each of the past three season. This year that won't be possible but we'll be back for more next season. We're Madrid and we've got a duty to win all of the competitions."

Madrid battles Valladolid in La Liga at 3:45 p.m. Sunday at Estadio Jose Zorrilla. Ajax faces Fortuna Sittard in Eredivisie at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in Amsterdam.

The Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal draws take place on March 15 in Nyon, Switzerland.