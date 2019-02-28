Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores with his right heel during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford on Wednesday at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Liverpool striker Sadio Mane scored the first two goals of the game in a win against Watford, including a silky smooth backheel past keeper Ben Foster.

Mane made the nonchalant finish in the 20th minute of the 5-0 thumping on Wednesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Trent Alexander-Arnold fired in a cross from the top of the box on the right side. The ball came into Mane before he tapped it down with his back to the goal. Mane ran to retrieve the ball as Foster chased him to the edge of the box.

Instead of turning around and facing up with the goal, Mane decided to make his next touch a blind backheel with his right boot. The shot fooled Foster and the entire defense, sailing over the keeper and finding the middle of the net.

"Trent made a very good cross and I was in the box, I was a lucky boy and I scored," Mane told LiverpoolFC.com. "It's one of [the most adventurous goals I've scored], yes!"

"But the most important thing is the three points and we got it, so I'm happy."

Mane also drew first blood, but that goal was of a more common variety. Alexander-Arnold also lifted a cross during that sequence. He fired a ball into the box from the right side, finding Mane at the near post. Mane finished the play by heading the ball in past Foster in the ninth minute.

Andy Robertson assisted Divock Origi on the Reds' third score in the 66th minute. Alexander-Arnold completed his assist hat-trick by finding Virgil van Dijk for another score 13 minutes later. Robertson registered another assist on the Reds' final tally, finding van Dijk for a second time in the 82nd minute.

"I think especially first half we had a lot of freedom down the sides and we tried to provide as many balls into the box as we could for the lads," Alexander-Arnold told LiverpoolFC.com.

"We had a bit more of an aerial threat with Sadio being so good in the air and Divock coming into the team, who's a big lad, so it was important for us to give them service and that's what we did."

The Reds face Everton in the Premier League at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.