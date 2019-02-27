Angel Di Maria nets world-class chip, PSG beats Dijon

PSG's Angel Di Maria scored twice -- including a beautiful eighth-minute chip -- in a 3-0 win against Dijon at the French Cup on Tuesday in Paris. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria scored off of a brilliant chip to spark a 3-0 victory against Dijon in a French Cup quarterfinal.

The score came in the eighth minute of the shutout Tuesday at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Midfielder Julian Draxler picked up a pass near midfield at the start of the sequence. Draxler did a quick turn before spotting Di Maria flashing down a seem on the left flank.

Draxler then fired a perfect through ball, sniping the pass between two defenders and leading Di Maria into the box. Di Maria then took one touch to his left, before using his next tap to send a high chip over goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson and into the far post corner of the net.

🏆🇫🇷 GOOAAL: Draxler slips a perfect through-ball to Di Maria who chips the @DFCO_Officiel keeper to give @PSG_English the early lead. #PSGDFCO pic.twitter.com/kTZ5jsLk8P — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 26, 2019

Di Maria cleaned up another shot for his second goal in the 28th minute. Thomas Meunier netted the final tally in the 76th minute of the shutout.

"I am very happy, even if the most important was to qualify," Di Maria told the team website. We wanted to stay in the competition even more after League Cup's defeat. And we wanted to do our best. The main goal is to reach the final."

Di Maria now has been involved in 10 scores in his last nine games, netting six scores and four assists.

PSG faces Caen in Ligue 1 play at 11 a.m. Saturday in Caen, France before resuming Champions League action on Wednesday against Manchester United in Paris.