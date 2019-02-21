Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa (2-R) is booked during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus on Wednesday at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. Photo by JuanJo Martin/EPA-EFE

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has been suspended for a second-leg Champions League round of 16 matchup after drawing a yellow card against Juventus.

Costa earned the infraction in the eighth minute of Atletico's 2-0 win against Juventus on Wednesday at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

He inched forward while in a wall of Atletico defenders attempting to block a Cristiano Ronaldo free kick. He was booked for the tactic. Ronaldo went on to blast a shot toward the net, which was denied by keeper Jan Oblak.

"It was a very strong team performance," Atletico manager Diego Simeone told reporters. "We try to improve every day. The tie is not over. We will have to suffer in Turin against a side that has incredible players."

Atletico battles Villarreal in La Liga at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in Madrid. Juventus and Atletico resume the Champions League round of 16 matchup at 4 p.m. March 12 at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Costa has one goal in four Champions League appearances this season. He also has one goal in 12 La Liga showings. Alvaro Morata is the likely replacement for Costa in the next leg.