Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Liverpool tied Bayern Munich and Marc-Andre ter Stegen had some brilliant saves to help Barcelona draw with Lyon in the Champions League round of 16.

Barcelona and Lyon went scoreless in the first leg of their matchup on Tuesday at Lyon Olympic Stadium in Lyon, France. Bayern Munich and Liverpool also finished 0-0 on Tuesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Ter Stegen had a brilliant save for the La Liga leaders in the ninth minute as Lyon threatened early on. Lyon's Martin Terrier collected a ball just outside the Barcelona box during the sequence. He unleashed a 20-yard blast toward the near-post, but ter Stegen dove and managed to get a hand on the rip, deflecting it over the crossbar.

Alisson also had several sensational stops against Bayern in that scoreless draw.

"It was a game that we knew was going to be tough," Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde told reporters. "They've got some great players, especially on the counter attack."

"At the start of the game they had a couple of dangerous opportunities but I thought we controlled the situation well after that."

Barcelona had 24 shots compared to Lyon's five attempts on goal. The La Liga power had five shots on target, while Lyon had two close attempts. Barcelona also had 59 percent of the possession.

Liverpool outshot Bayern 16-9, but had just two shots on target. Bayern owned a 53 percent edge in possession in that first leg matchup.

"It's not the result or the game we dreamed of," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters. "Not really a lot of things happened in the game but it was an intense one. You saw the respect both teams had for each other. A lot of situations I didn't see in all the games when we watched Munich, to be honest -- like how the full-backs stayed in their own half protecting, how Gnabry defended on the wing in two-v-one situations, and stuff like that. There was a lot of respect involved in the game and that made life uncomfortable."

The Reds play the second leg of the round of 16 matchup against Bayern on March 13 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Barcelona hosts Lyon in the second leg on March 13 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.