Champions League: Atletico Madrid tops Juventus, Manchester City wins

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (R) celebrates scoring the game-winning goal with Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko (L) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match against FC Schalke 04 on Wednesday in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Two second-half goals from Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin guided Atletico Madrid to a 2-0 victory over Ronaldo and Juventus on Wednesday in the Champions League round of 16.

Elsewhere in Europe, Manchester City conceded two first-half penalties but used late scores from Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling to earn a 3-2 win over Schalke 04 in the round of 16.

The game between Atletico and Juventus appeared headed for a draw, but Gimenez scrambled for a goal after a corner kick in the 78th minute. The ball bounced around in the box before Gimenez found the ball and quickly sniped it into the net.

Shortly later, Godin clinched the game with a goal in the 83rd minute. Godin fired a shot from a tight angle and the ball deflected off Ronaldo for the score.

Juventus had 14 shots compared to Atletico Madrid's 13, and also had 63 percent of the possession. Atletico had five shots on goal to Juventus' three.

Manchester City struck first with Sergio Aguero's goal in the 18th minute, but found themselves in trouble after Nicolas Otamendi was sent off in the 68th minute after a second yellow card.

Schalke responded with two goals from Nabil Bentaleb to take a 2-1 lead. Bentaleb converted on two penalty kicks in the first half.

Trailing 2-1 and down to 10 men, Sane drained a free kick into the top-right corner of the net to equalize the game in the 85th minute.

Sterling's goal in the final minute sealed Manchester City's victory and likely trip to the quarterfinals.