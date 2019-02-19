Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane originally was expected to miss six weeks of action due to an ankle injury, but has resumed training ahead of Spurs' match against Burnley. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is ahead of schedule in his return from an ankle injury and participating in training before the team's battle with Burnley.

Sources told Sky Sports and the Evening Standard that Kane trained with the squad on Monday and is nearly two weeks ahead of schedule.

The England captain sustained ankle ligament damage on Jan. 13 against Manchester United. Spurs star Heung-Min Son has scored a goal in four straight games since his return from the Asian Cup, while filling in for Kane.

Sources told Sky Sports that Kane spent a week training in the Caribbean at the end of January. He resumed ball work earlier this month. The Spurs have won every Premier League game and beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16 in Kane's absence.

Kane has 14 goals in 22 Premier League games this season. He has four scores in Champions League play.

Spurs said in January that Kane was expected to return to training in March due to the left ankle issue. Tottenham battles Burnley at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Turf Moor in Burnley, England. Spurs battle Chelsea at 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at Stamford Bridge in London.

Tottenham resumes its Champions League round of 16 matchup against Dortmund at 3 p.m. March 5 at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.