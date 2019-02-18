Portuguese soccer star Nani headed to MLS

Former Sporting CP midfielder Nani (L) joined Orland City SC Monday by signing a three-year deal with the Major League Soccer club. Photo by Manuel De Almeida/EPA-EFE

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Orlando City SC has signed Portuguese winger Nani to a three-year contract.

The 32-year-old enters Major League Soccer after spending last season at Sporting Lisbon. Nani is a four-time Premier League champion. Orlando City SC announced the free transfer agreement Monday.

"This is an exciting day for our organization," said Luiz Muzzi, Orlando City SC executive vice president of soccer operations.

"Nani brings tremendous experience to our roster, Muzzi added in a news release from the club. "He's a dynamic winger with quality abilities to move and cross the ball, impact games and lead the offensive play."

The midfielder began his senior career in 2005 with Sporting Lisbon. He was later sold to Manchester United, where he played alongside Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. He made his Premier League debut in 2007.

Nani scored 41 goals in 230 appearances for the Red Devils. He returned to Sporting Lisbon in 2014 on a season-long loan from United. Nani scored 12 goals in 37 matches that season. He later went on loan to Fenerbahce, Valencia and Lazio. Nani scored 20 goals in 89 matches since the start of the 2015 campaign.

He scored eight goals in 28 matches last season at Sporting Lisbon. Nani has 24 goals in 112 international appearances for Portugal, where he also played alongside Ronaldo.

"I'm so happy and looking forward to representing this beautiful club," Nani said in a video posted to the Orlando City SC Twitter account.

Orlando City has a preseason matchup against the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The club begins the regular season against New York City FC at 2:30 p.m. March 2 in Orlando.