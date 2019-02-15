Champions League: Man Utd's Martial, Lingard out vs. Chelsea, Liverpool

Anthony Martial's groin injury will keep him from playing against Chelsea and Liverpool and perhaps a second leg Champions League matchup against Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard will miss the Red Devils' matchups against Chelsea and Liverpool after injuries in the Champions League.

The Red Devils stars both limped off of the pitch during a 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their round of 16 matchup on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Martial has a groin injury and Lingard is dealing with a hamstring issue. The Red Devils travel to Paris for the second leg of the Champions League matchup March 6.

"I don't think we will see them in the next two games," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the team website. "Let's hope they heal quickly, but it looks like they might be out for two or three weeks."

"Again, Antonio [Valencia] is out, Matteo [Darmian] is out, but apart from that we are good to go."

Solskjaer said that he planned to pull up Academy striker Mason Greenwood to feature against the Blues, but he also sustained an injury. He said that Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong could be involved in the game at 2:30 p.m. on Monday at Stamford Bridge in London.

The Red Devils host Liverpool at 9:05 a.m. Feb. 24 at Old Trafford in a Premier League affair, following the FA Cup clash against Chelsea.