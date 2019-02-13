Champions League: Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur secure wins

Players of Real Madrid celebrate the 1-0 goal of Karim Benzema during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Real Madrid on Wednesday in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo by Olaf Kraak/EPA-EFE

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Substitute Marco Asensio scored a late goal to push Real Madrid to a 2-1 victory against Ajax on Wednesday in the round of 16 in Amsterdam.

Asensio's game-winner came in the 87th minute, helping Real Madrid take a step toward the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

There was controversy in the first half after a score from Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico. Tagliafico headed in a goal but had the score overturned after the referee consulted the video review and determined that Dusan Tadic was offsides.

It was the first time in Champions League history that a goal was disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Real Madrid held a 1-0 lead after a goal from Karim Benzema in the 60th minute. Ajax's Hakim Ziyech answered 15 minutes later with the equalizing goal at the 75th minute.

Asensio's late score off a cross from Dani Carvajal sealed the victory for Real Madrid.

The win puts Real Madrid, who have won the Champions League in four of the last five seasons, in a strong position going into the second leg March 5.

In other Champions League action, the Tottenham Hotspur dominated Bundesliga power Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in the first leg of their round-of-16 meeting at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham, playing without Harry Kane and Dele Alli, used three second-half scores to defeat Dortmund.

Son Heung-Min opened the scoring in the 47th minute after a brilliant finish off an assist from Jan Vertonghen. Vertonghen added his own goal in the 83rd minute, and substitute Fernando Llorente scored three minutes later to cap the win.

Tottenham joins Real Madrid as heavy favorites to advance to the quarterfinals. Both teams meet again for their respective second legs March 5.