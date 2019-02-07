Manchester City now leads Liverpool on the Premier League table based on goal differential. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Manchester City took over the top spot in the Premier League standings with a 2-0 win against Everton.

The Sky Blues used scores from Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus, while Ederson recorded a clean sheet, in the shutout Wednesday at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

"Everyone won the game, because we knew it was going to be a difficult game," Jesus told ManCity.com.

"We need to work hard and tonight we went onto the pitch to win the game because we want to win the title again."

City now tops Liverpool on the Premier League table due to goal differential.

The Sky Blues drew first blood against the Toffees in first half stoppage time. David Silva launched a free kick from about 25 yards out during the sequence. The ball appeared to be flying toward the far post before Laporte jumped up and headed the ball the opposite direction, beating Jordan Pickford at the near post.

City's final tally came with about 20 seconds remaining in the Premier League affair. Kevin De Bruyne slotted a pass through defenders, leading Jesus into the box during that sequence. The Brazilian hit his first attempt off of Pickford, but caught up to the deflected shot. He headed the rebound into the empty net.

City looks to maintain its lead with another Premier League clash against Chelsea at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. The Toffees face Watford at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Vicarage Road in Watford.

"Being top is much better, but Liverpool has to play at Old Trafford," Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola said.

"Now we have an incredible test next Sunday without much time to prepare, then the Champions League starts again. It's non-stop!"