Neymar of Paris Saint Germain celebrated his 27th birthday with several teammates Monday in Paris. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. has just one wish for his 27th birthday: a new metatarsal.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward tearfully asked for the new foot bone when speaking to a crowd at his party on Monday at Pavillon Gabriel in Paris. He had a "Red Night" themed bash, where all of the party-goers sported the color.

Neymar wore a red sport coat and red pants, and red shoes, while using a pair of red crutches to move around. He received the custom red shoes from Nike.

The soccer superstar sustained his right foot injury during PSG's 2-0 win against Strasbourg on Jan. 23 at the French Cup.

He is expected to miss at least nine more weeks of action due to the injury to his fifth right metatarsal.

"What I wanted most as a birthday present today is a new metatarsal so I could be back on the field fighting and doing what I love most, which is playing football," Neymar told the crowd at the party, via David Brazil's Instagram story.

PSG stars Kylian Mbappe, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani, Marquinhos and Leandro Paredes also attended the event.

RELATED Neymar out for 10 weeks with foot injury

"It's been very hard to be on crutches all this time," Neymar said. "Every athlete knows how hard that is. They [teammates] are giving me all the strength possible to help me return as soon as possible."

The PSG players spent some time singing and dancing on the stage.

Neymar has 20 goals in 21 games this season for PSG. He posted a workout video showing his progress on Tuesday on his YouTube channel.

RELATED Neymar hospitalized with ankle injury after PSG win

"A lot of training and physiotherapy," the caption said on the video. "I will certainly come back even stronger."

Neymar has 283 goals and 178 assists in 373 career games. He also has 96 appearances for the Brazilian national team.