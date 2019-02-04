Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Sergio "Kun" Aguero notched a hat-trick for Manchester City in a 3-1 win against Arsenal in a Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

The Argentine striker scored 48 seconds into the match, before adding a second goal in the 44th minute on Sunday. He completing the triple with a final score in the 61st minute against the Gunners.

Aguero now has 10 hat-tricks in the Premier League. He needs to one more to tie Alan Shearer for the most in league history.

"Today it was very important to win because the other day I score after 25 seconds and we lose the game. But today I am very happy," Aguero told ManCity.com, referencing his early score on Tuesday against Newcastle.

Man City left back Aymeric Lapporte infiltrated the Gunners defense to steal the ball in the first minute. He gained control before firing a pass through the box. Aguero guaged the feed before diving for a header, hit the shot past Gunners keeper Bernd Leno.

Gunners left back Nacho Monreal found Laurent Koscielny a Gunners equalizer in the 11th minute. But the score wouldn't be tied at the halftime whistle. Aguero had other plans.

Raheem Sterling conducted a beatufiul give-and-go with center midfielder Ilkay Gundogan during that sequence. Sterling received a long cross before sending a grounder to the top of the box for Gundogan. The midfielder then chipped a ball back to Sterling, who hit a one-touch pass toward the far post. Aguero tapped the ball in for his second tally.

Sterling also had a large role in Aguero's final score. He dribbled through the box before sending a cross in front of the Gunners goal. Aguero ran in for the pass, but it hit his midsection and bounced off of Leno, before rolling into the net.

"From the beginning, I was very pleased," City manager Pep Guariola said. "In the first season, people said I didn't like him but always I was delighted.

"I am honest, sometimes I played Gabriel or Raheem as striker. Today he fought and did everything for the team. I judge the intention. The intention from Sergio was always perfect since we've been together."

The Sky Blues take on Everton in another Premier League matchup at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. The Gunners face Huddersfield at 10 a.m. on Saturday at John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England.