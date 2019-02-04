Manchester United's Paul Pogba (R) assisted the only goal of the match in the Red Devils' 1-0 win against Leicester City on Sunday at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA-EFE

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Marcus Rashford's ninth-minute score was enough for a Manchester United victory in a Premier League contest against Leicester City.

The goal came off of a beautiful assist from Paul Pogba in the 1-0 win Sunday at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

The French star intercepted a pass from the Leicester defense at the start of the sequence. He then looked to his right, immediately placing a chip over the Leicester defense and leading Rashford toward the goal. Rashford collected the offering and buried a short into the far-post netting past Kasper Schmeichel.

"I think [Pogba] can look back on these games and say that he is on his way," Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told ManUtd.com. "Paul is a fantastic midfielder and he can always improve, and he's one of those lads who wants to improve and he wants to see this game and wants to see what he could have done better."

"He's playing more or less every minute, so of course now the recovery in-between games will be important for him."

United battles Fulham in another Premier League affair at 7:30 a.m. Saturday before returning to Champions League action on Feb. 12 against Paris-Saint Germain.