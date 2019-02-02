Lionel Messi rips spectacular golazo, saves Barcelona in draw

FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during their Spanish LaLiga Primera Division soccer match against Valencia CF on Saturday at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona. Photo by Alberto Estevez/EPA-EFE

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi scored twice after Barcelona trailed 2-0 to Valencia, saving his squad for a 2-2 draw in the La Liga clash on Saturday at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

His equalizer was an absolute golazo. Arturo Vidal heeled a pass back to Messi at the top of the box during the sequence. The Argentine striker tapped the ball once to his left before ripping a shot between several defenders. The ball went out wide left before curling back in and beating keeper Neto in the 64th minute.

Barcelona went down 1-0 after Valencia's Kevin Gameiro beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the 24th minute. Daniel Parejo netted a penalty kick in the 32nd minute for a 2-0 lead at Camp Nou.

Messi's cut the Valencia lead in half with a penatly kick in the 39th minute, making the score 2-1 at halftime.

He returned for his second score midway through the second half.

Barcelona battles rival Real Madrid in the first leg of a Copa del Rey semifinal matchup at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Messi's squad matches up against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga action at 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 10 at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.