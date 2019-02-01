Karim Benzema snipes bender in Real Madrid win over Girona

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (L) vies for the ball with Girona CF's Bernardo Espinosa (R) during a Spanish King's Cup second leg quarter final match on Thursday at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain. Photo by Andreu Dalmau/EPA-EFE

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Karim Benzema placed a spectacular bent shot for his second score in Real Madrid's 3-1 win against Girona in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

The score came in the 43rd minute of the clash Thursday at Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain.

"It's the same Karim as we've been seeing for years," Benzema told RealMadrid.com. "I feel sorry for people who have only noticed him since last week. He's incredibly talented and generous in his efforts for the team. He's on a fine run of form and we're all delighted with his goals."

Madrid led 1-0 on the strength of Benzema's first score. That tally came after a give-and-go with Dani Carvajal. Benzema finished the exchange by burying a shot past Girona keeper Gorka Iraizoz in the 27th minute.

He returned for the most beautiful goal of the match just before the halftime whistle. Vinicius Junior rolled a pass back for Benzema during that sequence. Benzema darted into the box to retreive the pass. He took one touch to his right before slapping a shot with his right boot.

The shot whipped between defenders and looked like it was going wide right. But it curved in at the last minute, beating a diving Iraizoz.

Benzema's score was his 209th for Madrid, moving him to No. 6 in Whites history.

Madrid's 2-0 advantage held through the half. Pedro Porro finally put Girona on the board in the 71st minute.

Marcos Llorente netted the final tally for Madrid in the 76th minute.

"Benzema is incredibly talented and generous in his efforts and he's enjoying a fine run of form," Madrid manager Santiago Solari said.

Madrid battles Alaves in La Liga action at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. The La Liga power battles rival FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals at 3 p.m. on Wednesday