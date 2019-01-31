Anthony Martial agreed to a contract extension with Manchester United on Thursday, keeping him with the Premier League club through at least June 2024. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Manchester United has signed forward Anthony Martial to a 5 1/2-year contract extension.

The Red Devils announced the signing Thursday. Martial, 23, has 46 goals in 162 appearances for the Premier League club since making his debut in 2015.

"I am loving my time at this club," Martial said in a news release from the Red Devils. "From the day I joined I have been made to feel part of the United family and I have been incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the warmth and love of our fans, who continue to amaze me with their support."

He added: "I would like to thank Ole and his coaching staff for their belief in me and for helping me to take my game to the next level. This club is all about winning trophies and I am sure the next piece of silverware is not that far away."

Martial's pact keeps him with the club until June 2024. The deal includes an option for another year.

"Anthony is one of those naturally gifted players that any coach would love to work with," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

"For a young man, he has a good footballing brain which, when coupled with his exceptional talent, makes for a player with an exciting future ahead of him. This is the perfect club for Anthony to progress his development as a top-class forward and we are all delighted he has signed a long-term deal."

The Red Devils face Leicester City in Premier League play at 9:05 a.m. Sunday at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.