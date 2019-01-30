Fernando Llorente saves Tottenham in comeback win vs. Watford

Tottenham's Fernando Llorente celebrates with manager Mauricio Pochettino after scoring with a header against Watford during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford FC on Wednesday in London. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Fernando Llorente's 87th minute score lifted Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-1 comeback win against Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in London.

Spurs trailed 1-0 after the first half whistle, with Craig Cathcart's 38th minute tally being the lone score of the opening act. The Watford defender headed in a corner kick for first blood, beating Hugo Lloris.

Son Heung-min got the equalizer for Spurs in the 80th minute. He collected a ball from Llorente at the top of the box during the sequence before smashing home a left-footed shot.

Llorente played hero seven minutes later. The Spanish striker stood near the far-post before Danny Rose looked his way. The midfielder chipped and bent a cross toward his teammate, who calmly placed the game-winning header into the far-post netting.

"Today we suffered a lot," Llorente told the team website. "Watford created a lot of problems for us with their goal from the corner. We were strong, strong mentally, because after the two defeats in the cups this wasn't easy."

"We played well in the second half. We were down 1-0 but I think we're a very strong team because we played really well in a difficult situation and I'm really happy to help the team."

Spurs face Newcastle at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London.