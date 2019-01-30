Barcelona stomps Sevilla, Lionel Messi nets 50th at Copa del Rey

FC Barcelona's forward Leo Messi (C) receives a foul from Sevilla winger Quincy Promes (2-L) during the Spanish King's Cup quarterfinal second leg on Wednesday at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. Photo by Alejandro Garcia/EPA-EFE

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi scored his 50th career Copa del Rey goal as Barcelona advanced in the tournament by beating Sevilla 6-1 on Wednesday at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

The home squad got first blood from Philippe Coutinho on a 13th minute penalty kick before really erupting. Ivan Rakitic poked in a pass from Arthur Melo in the 31st minute for a two goal lead, tying Sevilla's aggregate total in the second leg of the tournament's quarterfinals.

Coutinho then added his second score by heading in a pass from Luis Suarez in the 53rd minute. Messi assisted Sergi Roberto for Barcelona's fourth goal in the 54th minute before Guilherme Arana finally put the road squad on the board with a 67th minute tally.

Jordi Alba assisted Suarez for another score in the 89th minute, but Barcelona wasn't finished decimating its La Liga foe. Messi hovered in the box during stoppage time before Alba tapped the ball to him and he buried Barcelona's sixth score.

"We are Barca and we would never throw away the chance to win any of the big three competitions," Messi told the team website.

Barcelona battles Valencia in La Liga at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Camp Nou. Messi's squad faces Lyon in the Champions League on Feb. 19 and March 13.