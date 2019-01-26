Manchester City dominates Burnley at FA Cup

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Manchester City obliterated Burnley 5-0 to move onto the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

"It was a really hard game as Burnley are a very good team," Gabriel Jesus told ManCity.com. "They have very good players so we had to work hard."

Jesus drew first blood in the 23rd minute for the Sky Blues. Danilo sent a through ball up to the Brazilian striker, finding him in the box. Jesus tracked down the pass and dribbled to his right before smashing a strike past Nick Pope.

The Sky Blues held the 1-0 lead through the halftime whistle before Bernardo Silva gave his squad a 2-0 edge in the 52nd minute. Kevin De Bruyne sent a pass into the box for Silva during the sequence. Silva tapped the ball inside with the outside of his left boot before sniping a shot past Pope for the second score.

Riyad Mahrez tapped a pass above the box for De Bruyne for the Sky Blues' third tally. The star midfielder took one touch before hammering another shot past Pope in the 61st minute.

Kevin Long knocked in an own goal for City's fourth score. Sergio Aguero scored the final goal of the match, netting a penalty kick in the 85th minute for the Sky Blues.

City faces Newcastle in Premier League play at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

"Eight games winning in a row and this month is good," City manager Pep Guardiola said.

"Everybody has played and we want to arrive in the last stages of the FA Cup, Champions League and fight to the end. It's the only way I understand."