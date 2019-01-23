Neymar hospitalized with ankle injury after PSG win

Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the French Cup de France round of 32 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Strasbourg on Wednesday in Paris. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Brazilian striker Neymar Jr. was taken to the hospital after suffering an ankle injury in the second half of Paris Saint-German's win against Strasbourg.

Neymar sustained the injury during a challenge from midfielder Moataz Zemzemi during the 2-0 victory on Wednesday in Paris. He returned to the pitch before leaving for good in the 62nd minute. Neymar covered his eyes as he walked off of the pitch and was replaced by Moussa Diaby.

Edinson Cavani scored the first goal of the match, finding the net in the fourth minute. Angel Di Maria added another score for PSG in the 80th minute, securing the French Cup victory.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel told reporters that Neymar was worried about the ankle because it was the same one he had surgery on last season.

"I don't have any update on Neymar," Tuchel said.

"He has gone straight to the hospital. I think he was worried when he came off because it was the same right-foot that he was operated on last season."

PSG takes on Rennes in Ligue 1 play at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Neymar has 20 goals and nine assists in 23 games this season.

PSG takes on Manchester United in the round of 16 of the Champions League at 3 p.m. on February 12 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.