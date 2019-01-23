Trending Stories

NFL investigating report of laser flashing at Tom Brady during AFC Championship
Mercedes-Benz Stadium's Chick-fil-A to remain closed during Super Bowl
Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders commits to play football in SEC
Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens miss out on Baseball Hall of Fame again
Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks rookie Luka Doncic with dunk

Photo Gallery

 
Jess Lockwood wins the Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Buck Off

Latest News

Witness: 'El Chapo's' wife coordinated prison escape
Sevilla upsets Lionel Messi-less FC Barcelona at Copa del Rey
Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher welcome baby boy
Neymar hospitalized with ankle injury after PSG win
Commission: No conclusion about whether women should be drafted
 
