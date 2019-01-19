Trending Stories

Predators' Johansen under review for stick to head vs. Jets
NFC Championship: Saints, Rams aim to keep high-flying ways ailve
Australian Open: Sharapova upsets Wozniacki, Nadal moves on
Lakers' Michael Beasley forgets shorts when checking into game
AFC Championship: Mahomes, Chiefs meet again with Brady, Patriots

Photo Gallery

 
College football national championship: Clemson defeats Alabama

Latest News

Snowstorm dumps snow, disrupts travel in Midwest, heads to Northeast
Neymar shows incredible touch, PSG beats Guingamp 9-0
Nancy Cartwright to reprise Rufus voice in live-action 'Kim Possible'
Contamination fear leads to Johnsonville patty recall
Thousands expected at Women's Marches across U.S.
 
