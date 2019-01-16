Cristiano Ronaldo header lifts Juventus to Super Cup title

Juventos player Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa) match between Juventus FC and Milan on Wednesday at King Abdullah Al Jawhara International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by EPA-EFE

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo's 61st minute header was just enough to lead Juventus to an eighth consecutive Italian Super Cup victory on Wednesday against AC Milan.

Ronaldo's goal was the lone tally in Juventus' 1-0 win in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The game was scoreless in the first half as both defenses foiled the opposing attack.

Center midfielder Miralem Pjanic then set up the play of the game. Pjanic received the ball about 30 yards away from the AC Milan goal during the second half sequence. Ronaldo eyed his teammate before sneaking toward the back post. He timed his run perfectly, staying onside just until Pjanic lifted a pass over the defense.

Ronaldo elevated and headed the pass into the far-post netting, beating AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"He makes a difference but then that's exactly why we signed him -- for games like this. It wasn't just his goal; his movement in general was excellent," Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri told Juventus.com. "The whole team moved well actually. It was a really good performance."

Juventus battles Chievo in Seria A at 2:30 p.m. on Monday at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.