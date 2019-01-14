Gabriel Jesus helps Manchester City beat shorthanded Wolves 3-0

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Gabriel Jesus scored twice to lead Manchester City to a 3-0 win against a shorthanded Wolves squad on Monday in Manchester England.

Wolves went down to 10 men after a red card was issued to Willy Boly in the 19th minute at Etihad Stadium. Jesus drew first blood nine minutes before the booking.

Sky Blues defender Aymeric Laporte played a beautiful through ball, splitting the Wolves defense and finding Leroy Sane in the box during the sequence. Sane used his first touch to ground a pass in front of the net for Jesus, who tapped a shot past Wolves keeper Rui Patricio in the 10th minute.

Jesus added his second score in the 39th minute, giving City a 2-0 lead at the break. The Sky Blues got their final tally from Conor Coady's own goal in the 78th minute.

"We made a fantastic first goal with movement and passing, after that we arrived in the final third quite easily but we didn't take movements to attack to ball," Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola told reporters.

City takes on Huddersfield at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday at John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England. Wolves Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.