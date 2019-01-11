Levante's forward Emmanuel Boateng (R) in action against Jeison Murillo (L) of FC Barcelona during a Spanish King's Cup round of 16 soccer match between Levante UD and FC Barcelona on Thursday at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain. Photo by Manuel Bruque/EPA-EFE

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Levante knocked off Barcelona on the strength of two first half goals in the first leg of the Copa del Rey in Valencia, Spain.

Levante got scores from Erick Cabaco (4') and Borja Mayoral (18') in the 2-1 win over the La Liga power at Ciutat de Valencia. Philippe Coutinho had Barcelona's lone tally, netting a penalty kick in the 85th minute.

Ruben Rochina assisted Cabaco for first blood. Rochina lined up for a free kick on the play. He sent in a feed from the top of the box, curving it in for the defender, who headed a shot past Barcelona's Jasper Cillessen.

Emmanuel Boateng found Mayoral 14 minutes later for a two goal cushion. Boateng played a beautiful through ball to his fellow forward while in a tight space in the Barcelona box during that sequence. Mayoral collected the pass and pushed a shot into the far post netting, despite being smothered by several defenders.

Denis Suarez was taken down in the box to prompt Coutinho's penalty try. The Brazilian star ripped the opportunity into the left side of the net, beating a diving Aitor Fernandez.

Barcelona battles Eibar at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at Camp Nou in Barcelona before returning to Copa del Rey action. Levante travels for the second leg against Barcelona at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at Camp Nou.