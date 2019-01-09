Gabriel Jesus leads Manchester City to 9-0 thrashing of Burton

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (C) in action with the Burton Albion defence during the Carabao Cup semi final first leg soccer match between Manchester City and Burton Albion held on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Gabriel Jesus scored four goals in 35 minutes to lead Manchester City to a 9-0 win against Burton at the Carabao Cup on Wednesday in Manchester, England.

The Brazilian striker first struck in the 30th minute. He added more scores in the 34th minute, the 57th minute and the 65th minute at Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne had the honor of first blood for the Sky Blues. The Belgian superstar finished off an assist from David Silva before Jesus got going.

Jesus grabbed his first score by heading in a rebound off of a deflected Leroy Sane shot. He scored again just four minutes later, assisted by Silva. Oleksandr Zinchenko added the Sky Blues' fourth score off of a Sane assist in the 37th minute, giving City a 4-0 lead at the break.

Then Jesus going going again, capping off his hat-trick in the 57th minute. Riyad Mahrez played a short chip in the box for Jesus on the play. The Brazilian finished off the feed with a header past Burton keeper Bradley Collins.

Phil Foden made it 6-0 in the 62nd minute, finishing off a Jesus assist for a goal by Collins. Jesus added a fourth score three minutes later. Sane played a crisp pass through the box to Jesus on the play. Jesus deflected the ball into the far-post netting for his final goal of the bout.

Kyle Walker made it 8-0 with a goal from a Mahrez assist in the 70th minute. Bernardo Silva assisted the Sky Blues' final goal, finding Mahrez in the 83rd minute.

City battles Wolves in the Premier League at 3 p.m. on Monday at Etihad Stadium.