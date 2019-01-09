Controversial Harry Kane penalty lifts Spurs over Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is fouled in the penalty box during the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London. Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A controversial penalty call enabled Harry Kane to score the only goal in Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win against Chelsea at the Carabao Cup in London.

The score came in the 26th minute of the match at Wembley Stadium. Kane appeared to be offside while chasing a lofted through pass from Toby Alderweireld. The striker was not called for an infraction and caught up to the pass. He reached the ball before being taken down by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Referees initially motioned for offside -- according to Chelsea -- but the call was confirmed by VAR.

The Blues keeper was given a yellow card and Kane was awarded a penalty kick. The England captain buried his attempt into the left side of the net, beating a diving Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri criticized the referees following the loss.

"In Italy there is VAR and in the first period it was a disaster, it was really very difficult for the referee to get used to the system and I think here the referees are not ready to use it in the right way," Sarri told ChelseaFC.com. "For example from the image from our camera [Chelsea have our own video analysis at every game], Kane was offside, clearly offside, but it is not important. What is more important is the linesman stopped his run, he did not follow the ball so for the players on the pitch it is clearly offside. So I think he had a big influence on our defenders. So I think they need to study better this system."

"It is strange in the Premier League there is not this system and then in the Carabao Cup there is suddenly the system. It is strange for us and for the players but also for the referees I think."

Kane's score made him the first Spurs player to net at least 20 goals in five consecutive seasons.

"It's great and for me, it's all about staying fit and healthy," Kane told the Spurs website. "It was a tough year last year, a lot of games. Coming off the back of the World Cup. Not much rest ... If I'm on the pitch, I feel like I can score goals."

Spurs battle Manchester United at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. Chelsea faces Newcastle at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in London.