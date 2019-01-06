Soccer star Wayne Rooney arrested for public intoxication, swearing

D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) warms up prior to the game between D.C. United and Vancouver Whitecaps on July 14 at Audi Field in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- D.C. United striker Wayne Rooney was arrested in December on charges of public intoxication and swearing.

The arrest occurred on Dec. 16, according to Loudon General District Court records. Chargers were field the following day. It was not previously reported until Sunday. Rooney was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airpots Authority Police.

Rooney was released on his own recognizance and paid a $25 fine on Jan. 4. The former Manchester United star and England captain joined D.C. United in June. He scored 12 goals and had six assists in 20 games.

He has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 24. The veteran goal-scorer posted a photo of himself on Instagram while onboard a flight to Saudi Arabia days before his arrest.

Rooney, 33, was also arrested in 2017 on drunken driving charges. He pleaded guilty and received a two-year driving ban after that incident.

D.C. United has not commented on Rooney's latest arrest. Rooney signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the club in June.