Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Manchester City security team might want to get more acquainted with the roster after mistaking Benjamin Mendy for a pitch invader after beating Liverpool.

An awkward sequence occurred following the final whistle of the Sky Blues' 2-1 win against the Reds on Thursday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Fans were screaming and coaches Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola were meeting at midfield for a handshake when Mendy -- wearing street clothes -- sprinted through the gathering and onto the field.

The men nearby did not give him a second glance, but several security guards came flying in and gave chase to Mendy.

Mendy ran up and embraced one of his teammates as the guards gained traction. But instead of stopping at Mendy, they ran past the player gathering and met up with some officials.

A classic @benmendy23 moment - running on to the pitch after you've just beaten your rivals and to be chased my stewards who think you're pitch invading! #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/fFfcLzloy7 - Alex Young (@AlexYoung75) January 3, 2019

Mendy did not play due to an injury. He laughed off the incident and posted video of the chase on social media.

"Bro was about to tackle me," Mendy wrote. He also said he didn't notice the near tackle as it was happening.