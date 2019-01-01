Tottenham cruises in shutout of Cardiff City

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Christian Eriksen used one of the smoothest dribble moves you will ever see for a goal in Tottenham Hotspur's 3-0 win against Cardiff City on Tuesday in Wales.

Eriksen's goal came in the 12th minute of the shutout at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff. Tottenham led 1-0 after a Harry Kane score in the third minute before Eriksen doubled the lead.

Hueung-min Son passed up to Eriksen on the play but the ball was tapped by a defender. Eriksen collected the feed at the top of the box. He brought the ball in and rolled it with his right foot to his left foot. Eriksen let the ball tap off of his left foot and watched it roll back in front of his right boot, before slapping a precise shot through the defense and off of the near-post.

Kane's score came in the third minute. The England star was in the box when he was fielding a ball sent in from the right flank. The ball bounced off of Kane and a defender before rolling in past Cardiff City keeper Neil Etheridge.

RELATED Wolves beat Spurs despite Harry Kane wonder goal

Son scored Spurs' final goal of the match in the 26th minute. Kane brought it a pass while running toward the box during that sequence. He used his first touch to tap the ball ahead for Son.

Son ran into the box and did a nice dribble move before burying a shot into the far-post netting.

"Fantastic way to start the year," Kane told the Tottenham website. "Great Premier win away from home. Great way to bounce back."

Spurs battle Tranmere in the FA Cup at 2:45 p.m. on Friday at Prenton Park in Birkenhead, England.

"We need to understand that in 10 days we've played four games, of course we need to be very happy and pleased with the effort from the players and staff," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said.