Leicester's Jamie Vardy beats Everton, does backflip

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Leicester City's Jamie Vardy scored the game-winner against Everton and celebrated with a backflip on Tuesday at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

Vardy's score came in the 58th minute. Portuguese forward Ricardo Pereira capitalized off of some sloppy play from Everton during the sequence, stealing the ball after a bad touch near midfield. Pereira used his first touch to lead Vardy into the box with a through ball.

The English striker split two defenders before tapping the ball ahead into the box. He used his next touch to boot a left-footed shot into the far-post netting, beating Blues keeper Jordan Pickford.

Vardy climbed back to his feet after the sliding finish and immediately ran down the sideline toward the left corner. He did a cartwheel before transitioning to a backflip. He then did a vicious fist-pump toward the crowd before being mobbed by teammates.

Jamie Vardy's having a party! pic.twitter.com/18POhBf3xU - NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 1, 2019

Leicester battles Newport County in the FA Cup at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at Rodney Parade in Newport, Wales. Everton faces Lincoln City in an FA Cup match at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Goodison Park.