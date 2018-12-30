Dec. 30 (UPI) -- James Ward-Prowse's own goal helped Manchester City snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday in Southampton.

The Sky Blues ended up with a 3-1 victory in the Premier League affair after getting the go-ahead score in the 45th minute against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium.

City and Southampton were tied 1-1 when the Sky Blues threatened just before halftime. Raheem Sterling sent a cross in front of the goal during the sequence, when Ward-Prowse deflected the feed, sending it into his own net.

Sergio Aguero added another tally in first half stoppage time to give the Sky Blues a two-goal lead.

David Silva gave City a 1-0 lead with a score in the 10th minute. Bernardo Silva picked up the assist during that sequence, dribbling quickly from the right flank and into the box. Silva then sent a cross to the top of the box with the outside of his left foot, finding his teammate to burry a straight-ahead score.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leveled the score in the 37th minute, beating City keeper Ederson for the equalizer.

Then Ward-Prowse added another score, but it was for the wrong team and led to a Sky Blues triumph.

The Sky Blues host Liverpool in another Premier League clash at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.