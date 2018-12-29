Wolves beat Spurs despite Harry Kane wonder goal

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Harry Kane's golazo was not enough for Tottenham Hotspur to beat Wolves on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London.

The England captain put Spurs ahead 1-0 in the 22nd minute of the match. Wolves turned the ball over near midfield at the start of the sequence. Heung-min Son picked up the ball for Spurs and sent a through ball onto Kane on the right flank.

Kane dribbled toward the box before cutting the ball back to his left. He then put the ball on his left boot and blasted a shot toward the far post, beating a diving Rui Patricio.

Spurs held the narrow lead through the intermission, but Wolves scored three goals in 18 minutes to secure the Premier League triumph.

Willy Boly added the first goal for the home squad in the 72nd minute. Raul Jimenez netted the go-ahead score in the 83rd minute. Helder Costa iced the win with another score four minutes later.

Spurs take on Cardiff City at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.