Arsenal's Granit Xhaka makes free kick from difficult angle

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka (R) celebrates with teammate Alex Iwobi after Arsenal scored their second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal on Sunday in London. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Arsenal left back Granit Xhaka made a sensational free kick on Sunday against Crystal Palace, helping the Gunners to a 2-2 draw in London.

The score came in the 51st minute at Selhurst Park. The play was prompted after Lucas Torreira was fouled by Luka Milivojevic outside the Crystal Palace box. Torreira crashed to the ground on the play, prompting referees to award the Gunners with a free kick from about 20 yards out.

Xhaka lined up to take the kick. He blasted the ball with his left boot, sending it in front of the goal and tucking it into the upper corner of the far post netting, beating Crystal Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey.

Milivojevic put Crystal Palace ahead with a penalty kick in stoppage time at the end of the first half. Xhaka put in the equalizer before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners a 2-1 edge in the 56th minute.

But Milivojevic made another penalty for the final goal, concreting the draw at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal battles Blackpool at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Emirates Stadium in Lond.