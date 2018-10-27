Sadio Mane scores twice in Liverpool victory

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores the fifth goal making the score 4-1 during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Cardiff City on Saturday at the Anfield in Liverpool. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Senegalese winger Sadio Mane managed to score while barely maintaining control of the ball inside the box in Liverpool's 4-1 against Cardiff City.

The hectic score came on Saturday at Anfield. Mane received the ball in the top left corner of the back with his back to the goal. He was approached by one Cardiff City defender before he bounced into another. He somehow managed to keep the ball on his boot, splitting the defenders and getting free toward the near post.

He finished the play off by blasting a left-footed shot into the far post netting, beating Neil Etheridge for Liverpool's second tally in the 66th minute.

Mohamed Salah scored in the 10th minute for the Reds' first score and the only score of the first half. Mane's score gave the home squad a two-goal lead. Callum Peterson cut the Liverpool lead in half with a score in the 77th minute.

Xherdan Shaqiri made the score 3-1 in the 84th minute. Mane added his second goal in the 87th minute for the final tally of the clash.

"I'm happy," Mane said, according to the team website. "We played very well even though it was a little bit tight in the second half after it went to 2-1."

"It's part of football. But after that we controlled the game and created many chances. At the end we scored four goals so I think we deserved to win."

Liverpool battles Arsenal at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 in London.