Barcelona's Luis Suarez had an assist but had his free kick blocked by Inter Milan on Wednesday at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Andreu Dalmau/EPA-EFE

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Barcelona beat Inter Milan 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League, despite an incredible free kick save by Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic.

The magical play came in the 66th minute of the match on Wednesday at Camp Nou in Barcelona. Barcelona led 1-0 at that point in the second half when Luis Suarez settled in for a free kick from about 20 yards out from goal.

Suarez eyed a wall over several Inter Milan and Barcelona players inside the box before ripping a low shot. The shot was on track to go into the net on the left side and fly under the wall, but Brozovic slid under the wall as the other players jumped. He was able to block the shot, sending it over the net.

Rafael Alcantara scored the only goal of the first half, netting a try in the 32nd minute. Suarez picked up the ball outside of the box on the play. He then bent in a cross, leading Alcantara into the box with a precise feed. Alcantara tapped the ball in past Samir Handanovic for a 1-0 lead.

Brozovic blocked the free kick to keep the score close before Barcelona added on.

Jordi Alba put in Barcelona's other score in the 83rd minute. The left back began the sequence by working with Arturo Vidal on a give-and-go.

Vidal fired another pass to midfielder Ivan Rakitic as Alba flashed into the box. Rakitic then fired a powerful through ball to Alba, splitting the defense. Alba used his first touch to blast a left-footed shot into the far post.

"We needed to take a step up in today's game and that's what we did," Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said, according to the team website. "We played very well, and got better as the game progressed. Those were three very important points and the result in the other game in the group has benefited us as well."

Barcelona has a rematch with Inter Milan in the group stage at 3 p.m. on Nov. 6 at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.