Champions League: Tottenham GK Hugo Lloris gets red card vs. PSV

Hugo Lloris (R) of Tottenham Hotspur receives a red card from referee Slavko Vincic during the UEFA Champions League group stage soccer match between PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Wednesday in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Photo by Thomas Bakker/EPA-EFE

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Tottenham Hotspur keeper Hugo Lloris earned a red card for a slide during a 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven during Champions League group play Wednesday in the Netherlands.

The play came in the 79th minute of the game at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven. Hirving Lozano was chasing a through ball into the box on the play before Lloris left his mark. The goalkeeper charged at the ball, but Lozano reached it first for a touch.

But Lloris remained on track toward the striker, taking him off of his feet. The referee issued the red card to Lloris, sending him off of the pitch.

Luuk de Jong went on to tie the game for PSV in the 87th minute. Finishing off an assist from Pablo Rosario to make the score 2-2.

Lozano began the scoring with a goal for PSV in the 29th minute of the match. The striker intercepted a pass to the Tottenham defense on that play, before racing into the box. He then chipped Lloris with a shot from about six yards out.

Lucas Moura hit an equalizer for Tottenham in the 39th minute. Shooting a shot in the PSV box which went in on a deflection.

The score stayed at 1-1 through the halftime whistle before Harry Kane put Tottenham ahead in the 54th minute. Christian Eriksen spotted the English football star on the box on that possession. He lofted in a cross from the left side, which found Kane's head and bounced into the near post netting.

Then came the Lloris booking, before de Jong made the last-minute equalizer.

"We should have finished the game off," Eriksen said, according to the team website. "We didn't do that and PSV had the chance to come back. I gave a bad pass, Hugo had a sending off -- I don't think he was the last man -- but, again, if we finish the game off we don't have that at the end.

"We could have done better."

RELATED Pitch invader nearly gets to Cristiano Ronaldo during Champions League

Tottenham battles Manchester City at 4 p.m. on Monday in London. PSV and Tottenham have a Champions League rematch at 3 p.m. on Nov. 6 in London.