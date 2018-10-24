Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint Germain in action during the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and SSC Napoli on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Angel Di Maria bent in a clutch equalizer in stoppage time to help PSG draw 2-2 with Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday in Paris.

The goal came in the third minute of extra time. Neymar flashed down the left flank with the ball on his boot before sending a ball into the box. The Napoli defense denied the feed, sending the ball back out to Julian Draxler, who sent a pass to his right, finding Di Maria. The Argentine striker touched the ball to his left, before bending a left footed shot into the far post netting. The shot beat a diving David Ospina.

Lorenzo Insigne made the score 1-0 with a goal for Napoli in the 29th minute. That was the only goal of the first segment until Mario Rui tied the score with an own goal in the 61st minute.

Dries Mertens scored the go-ahead goal for Napoli in the 77th minute before Di Maria's equalizer.

PSG and Napoli have a group stage rematch at 3 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Italy.