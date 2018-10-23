Champions League: Manchester City shuts out Shakhtar Donetsk

Bernardo Silva (R) of Manchester City in action during a UEFA Champions League Group F soccer match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Bernardo Silva scored the final goal of Manchester City's Champions League win against Shakhtar Donetsk seconds after being substituted into the match.

The score came in the 70th minute of the Sky Blues' 3-0 win in the group stage on Tuesday at Metalist Oblast Sports Complex in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Silva came into the match in the 69th minute. He immediately took off during a counter attack. He fired a pass to his right, finding Riyad Mahrez down the right flank. Mahrez cut inside with the ball before leading Silva back toward the box.

Silva picked up the pass and dribbled into a group of defenders at the top of the box. He then stopped his dribble and ripped a left-footed shot toward the far post. The ball drilled the left post and bounced into the goal behind Shakhtar Donetsk keeper Andriy Pyatov.

David Silva scored the first goal of the game, beating Pyatov in the 30th minute. He volleyed a loose ball in the box, blasting it into the far-post netting on that play.

Aymetic Laporte got the Sky Blues' second goal, heading a Kevin De Bruyne corner kick into the net in the 35th minute.

City carried the two-goal advantage into halftime before Silva entered the game for De Buyne and scoring immediately in the second half.

"I think we are playing better every game," David Silva said, according to ManCity.com. "We need to improve a little bit more but we are in a good way. If we play like this, we will get more points."

"We could have scored a lot of goals. We scored three and we had a lot of chances, so we are happy with three points."

The Sky Blues face Tottenham Hotspur at 4 p.m. on Monday in London. Shakhtar Donetsk and City resume their Champions League series at 3 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.