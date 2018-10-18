D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) now has 10 goals and seven assists in 18 appearances for the club. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- D.C. United star Wayne Rooney scored the only goal in a win against Toronto FC on a 35-yard free kick in the 18th minute.

The blast was all D.C. United needed to pick up the 1-0 victory on Wednesday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Rooney now has 10 goals and seven assists in 18 appearances for the Major League Soccer franchise.

Rooney ran up to the spot from well outside the box before smacking the ball with his right boot. The ball darted through the defense and toward the right side of the goal. Toronto FC keeper Alex Bono attempted to dive and save the rip, but was too late. The ball sped by the keeper's right hand as he fell to the ground.

"We see it a lot in training," D.C. United manager Ben Olsen said. "The percentage of shots that hit the net is impressive. It's exciting to have a player like that in those moments and today we needed that moment."

The English soccer star was named the Man of the Match. He created three chances in his 90 minutes of action.

"Taking the free kick out of it, he was sharp all night," Olsen said. "Overall, it was some of the best soccer I've seen him play with us. His ability to hold up the ball and connect passes was at a really high level. His habits on the field are so contagious to our young guys in how he makes the right play, on both sides of the ball."

D.C. United can clinch an MLS playoff spot if it earns three points in its next match against New York City FC. That match is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday in Washington, D.C.